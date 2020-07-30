Flash flood risk continues through tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that flash flooding will remain a concern throughout this afternoon and into the overnight hours as rain is likely to continue for many areas.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all of northeast Kansas through Friday morning. Many areas have already seen a few inches of rain over the past 48 hours, and any additional rain through this evening will cause flooding concerns.

The slow-moving area of low pressure, which has been responsible for all of our rain the past few days, will finally begin to move away from us on Friday. Although a stray shower cannot be ruled out, most locations will have a good chance of staying dry Friday.

A weak cold front could bring a few more showers and storms to northeast Kansas Saturday evening and night, though the risk of flooding will be lower with any rain that develops.

Temperatures will continue to remain unseasonably cool with highs likely around 80 for the next couple of days with mid 70s in the forecast by early next week.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain continues, along with a flooding risk. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 67

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible during the afternoon, but the rain chance is very low. Wind: N 10-15. High: 80

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 63

Sat: High: 83 Low: 66 Partly cloudy. A few showers possible at night.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 62 A few stray showers possible early, otherwise partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 75 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 76 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.