Family of Topeka Pastor Silvia Delacruz determined to continue her legacy after her death from COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the El Cuentro Church in East Topeka are mourning the loss of their co-pastor, Silvia Delacruz, who died this past Thursday at age 48 from the coronavirus.

Not only did the church at 2056 S.E. California Ave. lose one of its pastors, but Polo Delacruz lost his beloved wife, the mother of the couple’s four children and his co-pastor at the church.

“Silvia was really an amazing woman,” Polo Delacruz said, “an amazing wife, an amazing mother and an amazing pastor.”

His wife’s death from COVID-19 wasn’t the result of people not praying for her recovery, Polo Delacruz said.

People were praying for her across the city of Topeka, the state, the nation and in other nations.

“We were asking for a miracle,” Polo Delacruz said. “And I believe we got the miracle. And the miracle was that she just went to be with the Lord.”

Polo Delacruz said both he and his wife came down with COVID-19 about the same time, despite abiding by recommended precautions including wearing a mask, social-distancing and frequent hand-washing.

“We know that it’s real,” Delacruz said of COVID-19. “We take precautions.”

He said he went to the emergency department of a Topeka hospital, where he was examined, then released. He said he was at the hospital around three hours. He then quarantined at home.

His wife, however, suffered severe illness from the coronavirus that turned into pneumonia. She was admitted to Stormont Vail Hospital on June 26 and was in the intensive care unit as she battled pneumonia. She died on July 23, nearly a month after she was admitted to the hospital.

“We didn’t know where we got it,” he said. “I mean, to be honest, it’s everywhere.”

Polo Delacruz said the couple’s four children didn’t contract coronavirus and showed no symptoms, aside for not feeling well for a day.

In spite of the tragedy, Polo Delacruz and his four children are determined to honor the legacy of Silvia Delacruz.

In addition to being a pastor, she also was a singer and songwriter and recorded a compact disc, which will be available for a donation at her memorial service on Friday.

Polo Delacruz said his wife was an “excellent” preacher and that the congregation of around 100 people loved hearing her stories during her sermons.

He added that he and other family members believed Silvia Delacruz, who was known for her loving spirit and smile, “had an angel inside her,” as evidenced by the way people often would break down and cry when she hugged them.

“We will never be the same,” Polo Delacruz said. “We will take it day by day. I mean, you are not prepared for this. I was not prepared for this, nor my kids were prepared for this.

“We will continue with her legacy.”

Polo and Silvia Delacruz are natives of Guatemala who came to the United States on the same scholarship program. They attended college in Oregon.

The couple started the El Encuentro Church in 2003. It met at first at Community Church before moving into a tent in land it owns just east of S.E. 28th and California Avenue. The church then moved to its present location in 2015.

El Encuentro is Spanish for “The Encounter.”

Family members say their faith in God is holding them together at this time. They also said they appreciate the prayers and support of others, particularly those in the church.

The couple’s daughter, Sarah Delacruz, 15, said her faith has grown stronger during her mother’s illness and death.

“I knew that if she came back, it was a victory,” she said. “But if she were to die, it was still a victory, because she made it to heaven.”

In addition to her husband and daughter, Silvia Delacruz is survived by her three sons Joshua, 19; Jonathan, 16, and Isaac, 12.

Services for Silvia Delacuz will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Light of the World Christian Center, 3301 S.W. Gage Blvd. A family visitation will precede the service from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Those attending are asked to wear protective face masks and to maintain 6-feet of social distance. They also are asked to wear white clothing in honor of Silvia Delacruz.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with funeral and medical expenses.

