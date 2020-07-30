Emporia Unified School District 253 board approves starting 2020-21 academic year Sept. 2

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Public Schools will start the upcoming academic year just before Labor Day, it was decided Wednesday night.

The Emporia Unified School District 253 Board of Education approved beginning the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 2 at its Wednesday night meeting, according to KVOE Radio.

Like many other districts, USD 253 is delaying the start of the school year as precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

When the school year begins, KVOE reports, the district will offer a hybrid parent-choice education model for district elementary schools and a data-driven phased hybrid model for secondary education.

The phased model was the main focus of discussions for much of Wednesday’s meeting.

The model is designed to bring students back to school in increments over the year, beginning with a 100 to 130 students at both Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School, plus an additional 12.5 percent of the student population, according to KVOE.

As part of the model's first phase, student groups will attend on-site classes once every two weeks, equivalent to 21 days of the academic year.

Board President Mike Crouch said he doesn’t believe it is truly a hybrid model, as the majority of learning -- at least in the beginning -- would be done remotely.

