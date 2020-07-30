Advertisement

Driving through flooding can create danger for driver and damages to the car

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Driving through high waters is not only dangerous for the driver and can damage the car.

Leon Smaol is just one of the many drivers who got stuck in high waters from excessive rain.

“I slowed down for another car and come by and big wave coming in. When I tried to go, nothing there. No power,” said Smaol. “Traffic going both ways and I had to slow down and I went to go again and, stopped.” He thought he was doing all the right things to avoid any more trouble.

He said he didn’t know what was wrong with his car at the time, but he did have to call 911 and get it towed to a Nissan dealership.

"What's the old saying about high water? Turn around don't drown? So, I should have turned around, maybe I would still be driving home."

Chris Howard, Service Manager at Nissan, explained how driving through the tough terrain of high waters during flash flooding can severely damage your vehicle.

“If they’ve been flooded, usually it can result in detrimental damage to the engine itself. So, water will obviously intrude into the engine,” said Howard. “The biggest tip is obviously keeping yourself safe, protecting yourself in a vehicle, obviously you don’t want to be driving out and ruining your, one of your most expensive, items you own. So, it’s just not worth it.”

He said damage repair can cost anywhere from a $100 to $1,000 depending on the year of the car, as newer cars tend have more electronics.

Topeka Fire Captain Ron Wessel helped navigate traffic and get stalled cars out of the water. He wants people to see the risks of driving in the heavy rain.

“Use common sense, try to use the main road ways and be aware of how fast this water is moving.”

USD 378 Riley County Reopening Plan(version 1)

