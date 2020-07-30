Advertisement

Dr. Norman and Dr. Voorhees talk about children’s mental health during press conference

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Dr. Lee Norman was joined today by therapist Dr. Susan Voorhees to prepare parents for their kids going back to school.

Dr. Susan Voorhees, a therapist who works with children dealing with trauma, said anxiety is high for children who will now learn differently than ever before and for parents having more responsibility to help them. Not only is there a risk of getting the virus but there are ways that kids can affect their mental health staying at home too much. Dr. Voorhees said one of the best ways to help their child's mental health is honest conversation.

She said anxiety is ramping up as the school year comes closer.

“Talking that some of the schools will have a hybrid and maybe they’ll have shields around the desks or the teacher will have a facemask. Talk to the kids about that,” said Voorhees. “It’s going to look different, people will be sitting further away, let’s practice that. Let’s get pool noodles and sit six feet away and we’ll see what this is really like.”

Dr. Norman went on to say that he is a little more optimistic because the rate of growth of new cases are starting to slow down.

