County Commissioners approve inlay project on Wanamaker Road

A section of the road to be milled on Wanamaker Road between 42nd and 47th streets(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners awarded a bid to Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc. to contract for a maintenance project between SW 47th and 42nd near Jay Scheidler Elementary School.

The length of the project is approximately 1,835 feet long.

Shawnee County Public Works Director Curt Neihaus said three things are driving his energy towards completing the project.

“I’m trying to take advantage of the favorable asphalt prices, prices have been stable but I don’t know what’s going to happen next month,” Neihaus explained.

“I’d like to get this segment done before school starts, I understand school may be delayed a bit but nevertheless I’d like to get it done before school starts and I’d like to get the work done so it does not compete with asphalt work on our SE 29th Street project.”

Crews will mill out the street and put down a two inch mat of asphalt.

Public works officials say people have been driving in the turn lane to avoid cracks in the road which they say are bad enough to damage vehicles.

The project is expected to take up to a week once it begins.

