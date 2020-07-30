Advertisement

Alta Vista Meat Locker employee tests positive for COVID-19

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alta Vista Meat Locker is implementing tighter COVID-19 precautions after an employee has tested positive for the deadly virus.

Alta Vista Meat Locker says after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 it is adding immediate additional safety measures. The store says the new precautions are as follows:

  • The retail area will be closed to the public and curbside pickup will be available.
  • Customers can place orders over the phone or in-person from the comfort of their car.
  • All products--inspected and custom--will be quarantined for five days after processing before going home.
  • Though contact will be limited, employees will be masked and gloved for all customer interactions. 
  • Alta Vista Locker will be happy to help customers fill out cut cards for custom processing over the phone.

“These protocols are designed to keep our customers and employees safe as we continue to provide essential craft butchery services. We pour our passion into our work to deliver the safe, high-quality meat our customers deserve,” said Amie Brunkow, who is currently under contract to close on the purchase of the Alta Vista Locker on August 11th. “We live life to the fullest and love every minute of it. There is no one to blame that COVID-19 reared its ugly head here, but since it did, we are going to overcome it by pressing through with safety measures and looking forward to the day it is no longer a threat to our world.” 

Alta Vista Meat Locker says it is a meat processing facility located in Alta Vista, Kan.

