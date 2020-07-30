Advertisement

Agribusiness Custom Rates Survey released

(KMVT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has released its Custom Rates Survey.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it has released its biennial Custom Rates Survey, which is a summary of rates paid for custom work among agricultural businesses.

The KDA says the report includes the average rates paid by Kansas farmers and ranchers for custom work performed in 2020 and rates reflect fair market value for those services. It says the report is used by farmers and ranchers to make the best decision for them based on rate charges.

“We view the Kansas Custom Rates Survey as a very valuable tool for farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses to access as they enter into new and negotiate existing contracts and agriculture service arrangements,” said Secretary Mike Beam. “KDA works to provide support and assistance to help make Kansas agriculture more successful, and we are pleased to partner with K-State to publish this biennial survey.”

According to the KDA, the last Custom Rates Survey was published in 2018 and showed that custom rates had increased, it also had historical tables and graphs showing results from previous years.

For more information and to access the report visit the KDA website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KU studies digital homelessness during COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas is studying digital homelessness and how COVID-19 has affected this.

News

Kansas Board of Law Examiners meets two new members

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed two people to the Kansas Board of Law Examiners.

News

2020 Tap That Brew Festival canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 2020 Tap That Brew Festival in Topeka has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Forecast

Flash flood risk continues through tonight

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Flash Flood Watch for all of northeast Kansas through Friday morning.

News

Six indicted in 2019 kidnapping case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas City, Kan., court has indicted six people in relation to a 2019 kidnapping case.

Latest News

News

Quincy and Monroe to close in Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will be closing Quincy and Monroe on Thursday, July 30, for sewer pumping.

News

Marshall Tour to stop in Manhattan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall’s Campaign Countdown Tour will be making a stop in Manhattan.

Local

“The COVID corner” defines frequently used terms during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Pottawatomie County Commission has supported an informational feature, providing educational information to help explain different terms being used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Topeka protester facing felony charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
After a Topeka protest in June, one woman is facing a slew of charges related to vandalism and battery against law enforcement officers.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. reports fifth COVID-19 related death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County is reporting a fifth COVID-19 related death.