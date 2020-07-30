Agribusiness Custom Rates Survey released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has released its Custom Rates Survey.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it has released its biennial Custom Rates Survey, which is a summary of rates paid for custom work among agricultural businesses.

The KDA says the report includes the average rates paid by Kansas farmers and ranchers for custom work performed in 2020 and rates reflect fair market value for those services. It says the report is used by farmers and ranchers to make the best decision for them based on rate charges.

“We view the Kansas Custom Rates Survey as a very valuable tool for farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses to access as they enter into new and negotiate existing contracts and agriculture service arrangements,” said Secretary Mike Beam. “KDA works to provide support and assistance to help make Kansas agriculture more successful, and we are pleased to partner with K-State to publish this biennial survey.”

According to the KDA, the last Custom Rates Survey was published in 2018 and showed that custom rates had increased, it also had historical tables and graphs showing results from previous years.

For more information and to access the report visit the KDA website.

