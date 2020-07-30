30th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominees for judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominees for a judge vacancy in Sumner County.

The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it is seeking nominations to fill a district judge vacancy in Sumner County created by the retirement of Judge R. Scott McQuin set for Aug. 15, 2020.

The Commission says its district is made of Barber, Harper, Pratt and Sumner counties.

According to the Commission, Justice Eric Rosen is the Supreme Court departmental justice temporarily responsible for the 30th Judicial District. Rosen says residents can apply or be nominated by others for the judgeship, but each applicant or nominee must submit a completed nomination form and release, which includes the nominee’s signature.

According to Kansas Law, a nominee for district judge must be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and be a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The Commission says nominations must have an accompanying nomination form which is available from the clerk of the district court in Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt or Sumner counties or the clerk of appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.

The Commission says it needs one original and 11 copies of all completed nomination forms and supporting letters or other relevant documents to be submitted by noon Friday, Aug. 28 to:

Office of Justice Eric Rosen

ATTN: Shelby Swafford

Kansas Judicial Center

301 SW 10th Avenue, Room 314

Topeka, KS. 66612-1507

The Commission says it will convene at 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 30, in Wellington for nominee interviews and it will announce any changes made due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to Kansas law, the commission will select three to five nominees who will then be submitted to the governor to fill the position who then has 60 days to make her decision.

Kansas law says after serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election, and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The Commission says it consists of Rosen as the nonvoting chair, Hannah Brass of Medicine Lodge, Sidney Burkholder of Harper, Lance Dixon of Kingman, Justin Goodno of Kiowa, Robert Eisenhauer of Pratt, Elaine Esparza of Harper, Alan Goering of Medicine Lodge, Gregory Graffman of Kingman, Melvin Matlock of Belle Plain and Jason Robers of Pratt.

