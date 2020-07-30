Advertisement

2020 Tap That Brew Festival canceled due to COVID-19

(WKYT News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2020 Tap That Brew Festival in Topeka has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Downtown Topeka, Inc. and the Greater Topeka Partnership say the 2020 Tap That Topeka’s Brew Festival has been canceled after discussing with the Shawnee County Health Department in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the event was previously scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

“We are deeply saddened to have to cancel one of Topeka’s most popular events; however, the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors comes first,” said Vince Frye, president of Downtown Topeka, Inc. “Tap That is a signature event for Downtown Topeka, and we look forward to once again hosting it in 2021.”

“The Partnership’s resource development and events team is working hard to ensure that our events are suited to the specific guidelines put out by the County. In this case, we had to take into consideration the size of the event, the limited social distancing options and the risks involved with having so many people in one place, even with it being outdoors,” said Rosa Cavazos, vice president of resource development and events. “We are working to inform brewers and vendors who are involved as well as reimbursing ticketholders.”

For more information on COVID-19 in Shawnee County visit the Shawnee County Health Department website.

