Advertisement

Washington State authorities travel through Kansas searching for cold case clues

By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 30 years have gone by since a fatal collision in Washington State took the lives of a Missouri truck driver and his still unidentified, unauthorized female passenger.

The Washington State Patrol Cold Case Team sent a representative to follow the presumed route from Missouri to Washington, by using fuel purchase records to determine the most likely route.

There were two fuel stops in Missouri, and then a gap of more than 24 hours and more than 500 miles until the next known fuel stop in Limon Colorado.

Washington State Patrol representatives are stopping at gas stations and rest stops along a westbound route through Kansas, posting flyers asking for anyone with information to please reach out to them.

“A family is missing their loved one, and we really want to give her a name, and that’s why we’re doing this now and we’ll continue to do this. We may be talking again in ten more years. hopefully not.” Washington State Patrol, Program Manager/WA State AMBER Coordinator, Carri Gordon says.

Representatives of the Kansas Bureau of Investigations Missing persons/human trafficking division met with the Washington State Patrol at Sapp Bros truck stop in Junction City, Kansas to assist with placing the flyer inside the business.

If you have information which could help to identify this woman, you can call the Kansas Bureau of Investigations Missing Persons Tip Line at 785-296-4017.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Washington State Patrol searching for cold case clues in Kansas

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
Washington State Patrol searching for cold case clues in Kansas

News

RCPD locates missing teen

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Riley Co. Police have located a missing teen. They announced they found 15-year-old Gabriel Williams safe just after 7 p.m. ---Riley Co. Police are looking for a missing teen.

Local

Topeka Public Schools sees increase enrollment for online programs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Topeka Public Schools is seeing an increase in students enrolling for their online school programs.

News

Topeka Public Schools sees increase enrollment for online programs

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Local

Topeka Mayor stresses mask wearing amid concerns of Kansas adding more COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Mayor Michelle De La Isla said at her monthly news conference with City Manager Brent Trout Tuesday her concerns about Kansas possibly returning to phase two COVID-19 restrictions stems from likelihood the rollback could be prevented.

News

Topeka Mayor stresses mask wearing amid concerns of Kansas adding more COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mayor Michelle De La Isla said at her monthly news conference with City Manager Brent Trout Tuesday her concerns about Kansas possibly returning to phase two COVID-19 restrictions stems from likelihood the rollback could be prevented.

News

Polling Places Prepare for Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Along with signs around the building to make sure people are keeping their distance from each other while waiting to cast their ballots

News

Shawnee Co. adopts Capital Improvement Plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners has adopted the 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan.

News

Charges filed against woman in Soldier Township thefts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges in relation to thefts from the Health Savings Accounts of Soldier Township employees.

News

Criminal charges filed in June murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County District Attorney announced criminal charges filed in a June murder.