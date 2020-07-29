Washington State authorities travel through Kansas searching for cold case clues

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 30 years have gone by since a fatal collision in Washington State took the lives of a Missouri truck driver and his still unidentified, unauthorized female passenger.

The Washington State Patrol Cold Case Team sent a representative to follow the presumed route from Missouri to Washington, by using fuel purchase records to determine the most likely route.

There were two fuel stops in Missouri, and then a gap of more than 24 hours and more than 500 miles until the next known fuel stop in Limon Colorado.

Washington State Patrol representatives are stopping at gas stations and rest stops along a westbound route through Kansas, posting flyers asking for anyone with information to please reach out to them.

“A family is missing their loved one, and we really want to give her a name, and that’s why we’re doing this now and we’ll continue to do this. We may be talking again in ten more years. hopefully not.” Washington State Patrol, Program Manager/WA State AMBER Coordinator, Carri Gordon says.

Representatives of the Kansas Bureau of Investigations Missing persons/human trafficking division met with the Washington State Patrol at Sapp Bros truck stop in Junction City, Kansas to assist with placing the flyer inside the business.

If you have information which could help to identify this woman, you can call the Kansas Bureau of Investigations Missing Persons Tip Line at 785-296-4017.

