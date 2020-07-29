Advertisement

Washburn University Marching Band performs virtually

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University Marching Band will perform virtually in the Fall 2020 season.

The Washburn University Marching Band says it will not perform live for the fall of 2020, instead the university made the decision because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and decided that it has a bigger commitment to the safety and health of all students, faculty and staff.

“I personally will miss watching the Washburn University marching band coming across the lawn toward Yager Stadium before a home football game this fall,” said Dr. Jerry Farley, president of Washburn University. “I know that the marching band is as much part of the experience as the football game for many of our students and alumni.”

“However, the safety of our marching band students is paramount and it is with that in mind that the decision was made to move to a virtual marching band experience this year.”

Washburn University says it is committed to creating the experience for students and will give band members a virtual learning and teaching environment for the fall of 2020.

“The university has been preparing holistically for a changed learning environment this fall, including organizing all spaces for social distancing and installing additional technology,” said “Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president of academic affairs. “We have a robust online learning platform that allows for learning flexibility and innovative solutions that will allow our marching band students to interact and perform together virtually.”

Dr. Tom Seddon, director of bands for the University, and Dr. Craig Treinen, chair of the music department, say they are looking forward to putting the marching band on the big screen in Moore Bowl at Yager Stadium with virtual half-time and pre-game shows for football games.

“We believe this course of action is in the best interest of our students and the entire university community,” said Treinen. “Although our marching band students will miss serving the university in more traditional ways this fall, we will work together in new ways to create great virtual shows. And, we will be well-prepared to come back even stronger in 2021.”

