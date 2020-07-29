Washburn Rural holds marching band practice, with COVID precautions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural is heading into its second month of its Marching Band Summer session.

Director Luke Chaffee says social distancing measures are in place, meaning face masks must be worn when students aren’t playing their instruments and only one person can use the bathroom at a time.

Many of the band’s events for the upcoming year have been canceled, but Chaffee says it brings new opportunities, like outdoor concerts for nursing home residents. “There’s a lot of joy we can bring to the community,” Chaffee said. “Music is a very powerful, important thing.”

With their annual festival competition canceled, the marching band will instead host a rock show featuring 80s hits.

