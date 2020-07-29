Advertisement

Two arrested after vehicle pursuit

Marvin Harvey and Jordan Green are in custody after a late night pursuit.
Marvin Harvey and Jordan Green are in custody after a late night pursuit.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two are in custody with multiple charges following a vehicle pursuit.

Sheriff Brian Hill says two are in custody with multiple charges following a vehicle pursuit late Tuesday night, July 28, near I-70 and MacVicar Ave.

Sheriff Hill says just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, a deputy observed a 1997 Nissan Altima, with a license plate registered to a jeep, make a traffic violation near the I-470 and I -70 interchange. Hill says the deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver signaled, began to pull over and then pulled back onto the highway initiating a chase.

Hill says the driver initiated a pursuit and violated multiple traffic laws. He says the chase ended near NW MacVicar Ave. and NW Shawna Dr. He says the driver, Mavin D. Harvey, 29, of Topeka, was taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the following charges:

  • Reckless driving
  • Flee and elude law enforcement: fail to stop
  • Improper driving on a laned roadway
  • Driving while suspended or not licensed
  • Driving while a habitual violator
  • Speeding
  • Display plate not assigned to a vehicle
  • Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic, or certain stimulant
  • Trafficking contraband in a correctional institution

Sheriff Hill says the passenger, Jordan P. Green, 21, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a misdemeanor drug charge.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Semi crash shuts down Oakland Expressway in northeast Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
An injury crash between a pickup truck and a semi early Wednesday shut down K-4 highway on the Oakland Expressway just northeast of Topeka.

News

Emporia fire crews respond to early-morning mobile home blaze on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
An early-morning mobile home fire on Wednesday in Emporia remains under investigation, according to KVOE Radio.

News

With $30 Million church building looming, Pott County officials looking at housing needs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Pottawatomie County officials are looking into financing for more housing in the St. Marys area that they say may be needed after a $30 million Immaculata building for the Society of St. Piux X is constructed.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Scattered showers/isolated t-storms

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Several rounds of heavy rain expected the remainder of the week

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Race: Line-of-duty shooting gives incumbent Hill renewed focus in service

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Incumbent Brian Hill is seeking a full term as Shawnee Co. Sheriff

News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Race: Incumbent Brian Hill shares how shooting refocused his service

Updated: 11 hours ago
Brian Hill is seeking a full term as Shawnee Co. Sheriff, running in the Republican primary.

Sports

Coaches cautiously optimistic as high school sports return

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
After the KSHSAA competition delay was overruled, high school sports are set to kick off as originally scheduled. Area coaches are ready to return.

News

Topeka City Council holds public hearing on city budget

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Several people shared ideas Tuesday night for Topeka's 2021 operating budget.

News

Sheriff's Race: Incumbent Brian Hill shares his priorities

Updated: 12 hours ago
Brian Hill was selected Shawnee Co. Sheriff in April 2019, and is now seeking election to a full term.

News

Advance voting sees large increase, likely due to COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
Secretary of State Scott Schwab says fears over COVID-19 could be behind a big increase in advance ballot requests this year.