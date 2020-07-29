Two arrested after vehicle pursuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two are in custody with multiple charges following a vehicle pursuit.

Sheriff Brian Hill says two are in custody with multiple charges following a vehicle pursuit late Tuesday night, July 28, near I-70 and MacVicar Ave.

Sheriff Hill says just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, a deputy observed a 1997 Nissan Altima, with a license plate registered to a jeep, make a traffic violation near the I-470 and I -70 interchange. Hill says the deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver signaled, began to pull over and then pulled back onto the highway initiating a chase.

Hill says the driver initiated a pursuit and violated multiple traffic laws. He says the chase ended near NW MacVicar Ave. and NW Shawna Dr. He says the driver, Mavin D. Harvey, 29, of Topeka, was taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the following charges:

Reckless driving

Flee and elude law enforcement: fail to stop

Improper driving on a laned roadway

Driving while suspended or not licensed

Driving while a habitual violator

Speeding

Display plate not assigned to a vehicle

Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic, or certain stimulant

Trafficking contraband in a correctional institution

Sheriff Hill says the passenger, Jordan P. Green, 21, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a misdemeanor drug charge.

