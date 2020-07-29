Advertisement

Topeka man arrested in relation to case of a stolen car

Danny Joseph Belisle Jr. was taken into custody with charges of possession of stolen property.
Danny Joseph Belisle Jr. was taken into custody with charges of possession of stolen property.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody in Jackson county following the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Topeka man is in custody after the recovery of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday, July 29.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies and detectives took Danny Joseph Belisle Jr., 44, of Topeka, into custody in the 17000 block of W. Rd. south of Denison. It says Belisle is being charged for felony possession of stolen property.

Officers say they located a 2017 Nissan Infinity that was reported stolen from a Topeka car lot on Monday, July 27. They say the vehicle appears to have been in an accident after it was stolen.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Belisle remains in the Jackson Co. Jail.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. DA charges man in 2018 sexual assault case

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has charged a man in relation to a 2018 sexual assault case.

News

KDOT proposes new rule regulating railroad crew size

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation has proposed a new safety rule that regulates the minimum size of a railroad crew.

Coronavirus

Ellsworth Correctional Facility sees positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two residents at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Marshall introduces abortion restriction bill

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Marshall has introduced the Abortion Provider Loan Elimination Act to restrict access to funds for abortion providers.

News

Front St. to close in Topeka for storm sewer replacement

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Front Street in Topeka will close for replacement of a storm sewer.

Latest News

News

Front St. to close in Topeka for storm sewer replacement

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Front Street in Topeka will close for replacement of a storm sewer.

News

Menninger Rd. to close in Topeka

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Menninger Rd. to close east of Topeka Blvd. for construction.

News

One in custody following narcotics search warrant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
One person is in custody after the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Topeka.

News

Heartland Nationals postponed until fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals has been postponed until fall due to Shawnee Co. health restrictions.

News

Stormont Vail rolls out new safety initiative

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail is stepping up its COVID-19 precautions with a new safety initiative starting in August.