Topeka man arrested in relation to case of a stolen car

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Topeka man is in custody after the recovery of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday, July 29.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies and detectives took Danny Joseph Belisle Jr., 44, of Topeka, into custody in the 17000 block of W. Rd. south of Denison. It says Belisle is being charged for felony possession of stolen property.

Officers say they located a 2017 Nissan Infinity that was reported stolen from a Topeka car lot on Monday, July 27. They say the vehicle appears to have been in an accident after it was stolen.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Belisle remains in the Jackson Co. Jail.

