Topeka City Council holds public hearing on city budget

Topeka City Council
Topeka City Council(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Several people shared ideas Tuesday night for Topeka’s 2021 operating budget.

“We don’t know everything here at city government and the minute we start thinking we do, we’re in big trouble and so I was glad that people showed up tonight to give us input and over the last couple of weeks, I’ve asked and gotten a lot of input from people in our district and across the city, which I’ve tried to add going forward,” said Councilman Spencer Duncan.

Several members from the Topeka Sustainability Advisory Board (SAB) called for including “green” initiatives.

“There is two issues with sustainability, one of them is the environmental impact and the other one is that there are economic benefits to following up sustainable methods for the city. We do need to do a better job of finding those efficiencies in our building and across our community.”

The council also provided suggestions. Councilman Spencer Duncan brought up the idea of making a proposed admission increase for the Topeka Zoo apply only to out-of-county residents.

“I understand the budgetary need however, it’s a tax payer funded facility and I don’t believe we should be raising the current costs for the people that are already paying for that facility but I do understand the need. So I would rather see Topekans and Shawnee county residents don’t have to pay an increase but for visitors outside of that tax space, I think it’s reasonable for the zoo to raise that fee.”

The council plans to vote on the budget on August 11th.

