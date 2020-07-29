Stormont Vail rolls out new safety initiative

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail is stepping up its COVID-19 precautions with a new safety initiative starting in August.

Stormont Vail Health says it is taking precautions and monitoring symptoms of COVID-19 seriously in order to support the community throughout the pandemic. The hospital network says it has made many changes in the past few months ensuring that patients, visitors and staff members are in a safe environment in order to receive medical care.

Stormont Vail says it is embarking on yet another safety initiative it believes will efficiently screen team members’ temperatures and symptoms of illness before starting their workday.

The hospital says it is currently installing equipment at key entrances and will begin a “soft rollout” of the initiative on Aug. 3, 2020.

According to Stormont Vail, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employees with temperatures over 100.4 degrees or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are required to stay home and not report to work. It says this protocol has been in place since the virus began its spread in Kansas.

“We strive to keep patients, visitors and team members safe and to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Everyone in our facilities must wear a facemask, and we strongly encourage social distancing and frequent handwashing,” says the hospital.

Topeka’s current Stormont Vail COVID-19 Scorecard can be found here.

