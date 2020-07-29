Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Race: Line-of-duty shooting gives incumbent Hill renewed focus in service

NOTE: Both KBI Assistant Director Tony Weingartner and incumbent Brian Hill have personal experiences shaping their desire to serve as Shawnee Co. Sheriff. The winner of their Republican primary likely determines the race, with no Democrat on the November ballot. Each has served decades in law enforcement, so 13 NEWS asked the personal stories that led to their campaign, along with their priorities.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brian Hill’s next chapter in life was set in motion the night he almost lost his life.

“I was privileged to get well,” the retired Topeka Police Dept. detective-turned-current Shawnee Co. Sheriff said. “I was so glad.”

In November 2016, Hill was responding to an armed robbery when he saw a man who matched the suspect’s description. He said he did what he had “literally done hundreds of times” in hitting his car lights, and stopping to approach the man.

“The guy literally walked across the street like he was going to engage and talk to me, and shot me in the middle of the road,” Hill said. “I was struck in both legs, the lower abdomen, I still got a bullet wedged in my hip. I know he brought (the gun) back up because he hit me in my elbow. I actually went to try to pursue him at that point. I remember taking off to run, and my right leg didn’t work.”

Hill’s return fire wounded the suspect. Officers found the man nearby, while Hill was rushed to the hospital. Not certain he would survive, Hill asked an officer who was with him to turn on his camera to record his statement on what happened, then asked for his cell phone to call his wife, who was at a football game an hour away with one of their three daughters.

“She asked me, ‘Hey, are you okay?’ I told her, ‘Yes, I’m fine. I’ve been shot in the leg.’ Now, I was shot in the leg - I was just shot in a few other places, and that’s the last thing I remember before getting wheeled off,” he said.

Hill’s road to recovery included five surgeries. He retired from the Topeka Police Department after 26 years of service, but as he regained strength, he realized he never lost his desire to serve. He joined Topeka Public Schools Police, and in April 2019 applied for the open Shawnee County Sheriff’s position. Republican precinct committee members selected him over several other applicants, including his opponent in the 2020 GOP primary election, KBI assistant director Tony Weingartner.

“I didn’t want to go back into law enforcement if I physically couldn’t take care of myself or help somebody else,” Hill said.

Helping people is his main goal - both the community he serves, and the men and women who serve it. He’s initiated what he calls proactive policing programs. Hill says he added people to warrants work on second shift, and put a deputy on a U.S. Marshals Task Force. Plus, he spearheaded a drug enforcement agreement with all Shawnee County’s police chiefs. He believes the efforts are key to reducing violence.

“Our arrests are up across the board more than 70 percent,” he said. “We’re sharing intel back and forth. We’re working on operations back and forth. It’s opened up lines of communication that had never been here.”

He’s also started a drone program, using an aerial view for investigations and to spot risks to officers. Plus, he started the Tactical Medical program, and the office now contracts with a doctor who joins them on SWAT calls.

“I was told after (I was shot), ‘You were two, three minutes away from bleeding out totally and you wouldn’t have been here.' Putting things in place that give our men and women more of an opportunity to live through an encounter like that, I want to do everything I can to put those things in place, and it’s also a benefit for just the normal citizens. If it’s a citizen that’s getting hurt out there, we have these medical things in place now that can be utilized for them as well,” he said.

Though it’s drawn criticism, Hill stands by his policy allowing deputies who live outside he county to drive their patrol vehicles home.

“In an emergency situation, we’re gonna need those people to respond,” he said.

He also makes no apologies for choosing to remain a detective with Topeka Police, rather than seek promotion to a higher rank, saying his role working major cases had him overseeing all aspects of a case.

“You’re the supervising detective, so the crime scene, the investigation, the manpower allotments into those investigations,” he explained.

Hill’s goals for a full term include bringing crime rates down, and building up partnerships - particularly with the public.

“A lot of this doesn’t work if the citizens here aren’t working with law enforcement, and having the trust to talk to us about issues,” he said.

It’s a trust he aims to foster, on both sides of the badge.

“I really understand what these guys are going through out on the street. You literally risk your life every time you walk out the door,” Hill said. “I’ve just come to the belief that, honestly, I’m here til God’s through with me, whatever that is.”

