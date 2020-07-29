Shawnee Co. DA charges man in 2018 sexual assault case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has charged a man in relation to a 2018 sexual assault case.

Kagay says in April of 2018 law enforcement was dispatched to Stormont Vail hospital with reports of a sexual assault that occurred int he Hi-Crest area.

According to officers the victim reported being at a social gathering in a residence and falling asleep. She says when she awoke she had been sexually assaulted and did not know the identity of the assailant.

Kagay says DNA testing was completed earlier in July which concluded the investigation. He says he filed two charges in relation to the crime: rape and aggravated criminal sodomy.

According to Kagay, Wilkins Sr. was located and arrested on Wednesday, July 28, and is being held on a $150,000 bond. He says no future settings have been scheduled currently.

Kagay says the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case and anyone with information related to these crimes should report it to law enforcement immediately.

