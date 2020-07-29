Advertisement

Shawnee Co. DA charges man in 2018 sexual assault case

Bryce Wilkins Sr. has been charged relating to a 2018 sexual assault.
Bryce Wilkins Sr. has been charged relating to a 2018 sexual assault.(Shawnee County Corrections Facility)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has charged a man in relation to a 2018 sexual assault case.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Bryce Eugene Wilkins, Sr., in relation to a 2018 sexual assault case.

Kagay says in April of 2018 law enforcement was dispatched to Stormont Vail hospital with reports of a sexual assault that occurred int he Hi-Crest area.

According to officers the victim reported being at a social gathering in a residence and falling asleep. She says when she awoke she had been sexually assaulted and did not know the identity of the assailant.

Kagay says DNA testing was completed earlier in July which concluded the investigation. He says he filed two charges in relation to the crime: rape and aggravated criminal sodomy.

According to Kagay, Wilkins Sr. was located and arrested on Wednesday, July 28, and is being held on a $150,000 bond. He says no future settings have been scheduled currently.

Kagay says the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case and anyone with information related to these crimes should report it to law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs’ Damien Williams opts out of 2020 NFL season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Chiefs running back Damien Williams has opted out of the 2020 NFL season, the team announced Wednesday.

News

Douglas Co. sees new Education Unified Command

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Douglas County has developed an Education Unified Command which builds on Douglas County’s Unified Command.

News

KBI searching for suspect in relation to a Medicine Lodge homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation needs help locating a suspect in a Medicine Lodge homicide.

News

Topeka pediatrics group to parents: No doctor’s notes for masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Topeka pediatrics group is strongly encouraging masks as students return to school in August and September. They said they will not write a doctor’s note to keep your child out of one.

Latest News

News

KDOT proposes new rule regulating railroad crew size

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation has proposed a new safety rule that regulates the minimum size of a railroad crew.

Coronavirus

Ellsworth Correctional Facility sees positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two residents at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Marshall introduces abortion restriction bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Marshall has introduced the Abortion Provider Loan Elimination Act to restrict access to funds for abortion providers.

News

Front St. to close in Topeka for storm sewer replacement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Front Street in Topeka will close for replacement of a storm sewer.

News

Menninger Rd. to close in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Menninger Rd. to close east of Topeka Blvd. for construction.

News

Topeka man arrested in relation to case of a stolen car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man is in custody in Jackson county following the recovery of a stolen vehicle.