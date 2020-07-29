Semi crash shuts down Oakland Expressway in northeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An injury crash between a pickup truck and a semi early Wednesday shut down the Oakland Expressway just northeast of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. on the expressway, which is K-4 highway at that location.

The crash occurred about a half-mile south of N.E. US-24 highway.

Northbound motorists were diverted at the N.E. Seward Avenue exit.

Southbound traffic was blocked at N.E. US-24 highway.

Crews from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Department of Transportation remained on the scene past 8 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

