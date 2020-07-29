Advertisement

Riley County health officials announce 13 more test positive for COVID-19, 22 additional recovered

(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officials have announced 13 new positive cases of COVID-19, since Tuesday and 22 more people are now considered to be recovered.

Currently, Riley County has 101 active COVID-19 cases, which is down 9 cases, along with a total of 336 people who have recovered from coronavirus.

There are 182 coronavirus test still pending results, and 4,239 COVID-19 tests have been negative for the virus.

Riley County has had 4 deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Wednesday, July 29, 2020, the average age of those testing positive for COVID-19 is 31.7 years old.

There are 3 COVID-19 positive patients and 1 person waiting for COVID-19 test results being cared for at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. These patients have severe enough symptoms to require hospitalization but at the time of the media release, none of them were in need of a ventilator.

Local Health Order 16 will go into effect for Riley County on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

