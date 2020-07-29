Advertisement

Police investigating report of armed robbery early Wednesday in central Topeka

Topeka police were investigating a report of an armed robbery to an individual early Wednesday near S.W. Huntoon and Lincoln.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of an armed robbery to an individual early Wednesday in central Topeka.

Officers were called around 6:30 a.m. to the area of S.W. Huntoon and Lincoln.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said responding officers spoke with the victim who said he’d been held up at gunpoint.

Police located a person matching the description of the assailant later Wednesday morning in Central Park, about two blocks south of where the robbery was reported, Munoz said.

Both the victim and the person identified as a possible assailant were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

There were no reports of injuries. No arrests had been reported as of early Wednesday afternoon.

