One in custody following narcotics search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in custody after the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says on Wednesday, July 29, officers and the Shawnee County Drug Taskforce served a narcotics search warrant in the 2700 block of SE Wisconsin.

TPD says as a result of the search warrant, Marc Lewis, 49, was taken into custody and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Chief of Police Bill Cochran says Lewis was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

TPD says anyone with information related to this investigation should email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or anonymous tips can be made by calling the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.