Newly-released document details voter fraud case against Watkins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A detective’s affidavit states Rep. Steve Watkins told her he did not vote in a 2019 Topeka City Council race, when records she obtained from the local elections office appear to indicate otherwise.

The document, obtained by 13 NEWS Wednesday in response to an open records request, is the first explanation as to why District Attorney Mike Kagay included interference with law enforcement - providing false information among three felony counts he field against Watkins. The other two - voting without being qualified and unlawful advance voting - stem from Watkins providing the address for a UPS store on his voter registration and advance ballot application.

According to the affidavit signed by Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s detective Stephanie Dicken, documents from the election office show Watkins was sent a ballot based on the store address, rather than the apartment to which he later changed it. The store was in Council District 8, which was on the ballot, while the apartment is located in Council District 9. Dicken’s affidavit states she received copies of mail-in ballots from the elections office, which matched the number of the ballot sent to Watkins. She states none of the ballots in the group were blank.

“I asked Mr. Watkins if he intended to vote in the wrong city council election. He responded, no ma’am. He went on to tell me that he actually didn’t vote for city council,” the affidavit states. Later, Dickens refers back to the elections office documents, stating, “The poll book for this small group of ballots indicated there were no blank ballots in that group. Therefore, Mr. Watkins’ statement to me that he did not vote in the City Council District 8 election is presumed to be false.”

In the affidavit, Dickens states Watkins told her he did not mean to mislead anyone, and he corrected the address as soon as he became aware of it.

“(It was) a mistake, not a felony,” Watkins told 13 NEWS in an interview this week.

In prior statements to 13 NEWS, Watkins called the charges “hyper-political.” He has filed a motion to have Kagay removed from the case, citing a conflict of interest.

Court records show the first court date in the case as December 3rd, which would put it after the election.

