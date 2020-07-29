Advertisement

MIAA sets start date for fall sports season

(KSNB)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The MIAA conference outlined a start time for fall activities.

Beginning from each member institutions first day of classes until August 24, football teams can hold team/film meetings, strength and conditioning activities with no on-field/court activities with equipment or individual skill instruction, and each student-athlete is restricted to 15 hours per week with one day off per week.

From August 25 through August 29, teams will be permitted to conduct their acclimatization period as specified in NCAA Bylaw 17.10.2.3. Teams would then be able to start full practice sessions on August 31. 

Starting from each member institution’s first day of classes until August 30, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer, and volleyball teams will be allowed to conduct team/film meetings, strength and conditioning activities with no on-field/court activities with equipment or individual skill instruction, and each student-athlete is restricted to 15 hours per week with one day off per week. Teams can begin full practice sessions on Monday, August 31.

For men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis, all normal non-championship segment activities are allowed and will be excluded from the MIAA’s adjusted start dates. 

All MIAA sports that were not listed above can have no physical activity, which includes weight room and/or conditioning sessions until August 31. Team meetings and any physicals with medical officials are permitted, and each student-athlete is restricted to no more than eight hours of team activity per week during that time. 

Both Washburn and Emporia State start classes on August 17th.

The MIAA also said that all summer 2020 voluntary workouts will be permitted to continue until each member institution’s first day of classes.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Coaches cautiously optimistic as high school sports return

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
After the KSHSAA competition delay was overruled, high school sports are set to kick off as originally scheduled. Area coaches are ready to return.

Sports

Area Coaches react to KSHSAA ruling

Updated: 14 hours ago
After the KSHSAA competition delay was overruled, high school sports are set to kick off as originally scheduled. Area coaches are ready to return.

Sports

KSHSAA votes fall sports to start as planned

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Fall sports in Kansas will go on as planned, the Kansas State High School Activities Association voted Tuesday.

News

Royals announce Patrick Mahomes as newest member of ownership group

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT
The Kansas City Royals say the newest member of the team’s ownership group is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Latest News

Coronavirus

At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:53 PM CDT
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that disrupted Major League Baseball's schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

Mike Moustakas feels sick after teammate tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Olympic sprinter Janell Smith dies at 73

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Former Olympic sprinter Janell Smith has passed away at the age of 73 after a long battle with cancer.

Sports

REPORTS: Chiefs sign G Kelechi Osemele

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Multiple reports are indicating that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed former All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele.

Sports

Holland fans side in new-rule 10th, Royals trim Indians 3-2

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Royals win their first game of the season. They beat the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in extra innings.