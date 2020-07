TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Menninger Rd. to close east of Topeka Blvd. for construction.

The City of Topeka says Menninger Rd. will close just east of Topeka Blvd. to replace a storm sewer.

The City says the road is expected to be closed until Aug. 14 and there are no expected impacts to Topeka Blvd.

