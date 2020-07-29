Advertisement

McAllister recognizes 30th anniversary of ADA

American Disabilities Act celebrating 30 years
American Disabilities Act celebrating 30 years(Bobbee Russell)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Attorney McAllister is recognizing the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says the week of July 27 marks the 30th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities act which is a critical civil rights law aiming to eliminate discrimination against Americans with disabilities.

“The ADA has been watershed legislation that has improved the lives of millions of Americans by including them more fully in our society, recognizing and celebrating their talents and abilities, rather than allowing employers and institutions to act based on stereotypes regarding their challenges,” says McAllister.

The Kansas U.S. Attorney’s Office says it is proud to play a critical role in the Justice Department’s enforcement of the ADA, which was signed into law on July 26, 1990, and is the preeminent civil rights law providing access to equal opportunity for people with disabilities.

“Our office is authorized to investigate complaints, conduct compliance reviews to ensure accessibility, initiate and intervene in litigation, and provide technical assistance to businesses, governments, and the general public,” McAllister said. “All of these actions are designed to promote voluntary compliance with the ADA.”

McAllister says the promise of the ADA is the wide-ranging effort it makes to eliminate discrimination against those with disabilities across the range of services, programs and activities that most take for granted, but were mostly inaccessible to those with disabilities prior to the enactment of the law.

According to McAllister, whether in employment, areas of civic life or in day-to-day activities and access to goods and services that all should be able to enjoy, the ADA ensures individuals with disabilities enjoy these opportunities in everything the United States has to offer.

McAllister says over the past 30 years, the U.S. has been handling the challenge of changing perceptions around disability, tearing down barriers and changing systems that historically been known for excluding those with disabilities. He says this week, the Justice Department commemorates the ways the ADA has transformed society by replacing exclusion with access, segregation with integration and limitations with self-determination.

For more information on the 30th anniversary of the ADA visit the ADA website.

To file a complaint with the Department, visit the Civil Rights Division’s portal.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New businesses come to downtown Topeka along with new Visit Topeka President

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Downtown Topeka welcomed its newest business Wednesday, Ash Boutique, a women’s clothing store that features lounge, work wear, jewelry and accessories.

News

New businesses come to downtown Topeka along with new Visit Topeka President

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Downtown Topeka welcomed its newest business Wednesday, Ash Boutique, a women’s clothing store that features lounge, work wear, jewelry and accessories.

News

Newly-released document details voter fraud case against Watkins

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A detective’s affidavit states Rep. Steve Watkins told her he did not vote in a 2019 Topeka City Council race, when records she obtained from the local elections office appear to indicate otherwise.

News

Several reports of flooding in Topeka, stalling cars in some areas

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
There are reports of cars trapped in high waters after heavy rains hit Topeka.

News

10 roofers fined for violating Kansas law

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Ten roofers have been fined for violations of Kansas law.

Latest News

News

Health Department restarts immunizations by appointment only

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department will restart immunizations by appointment only.

News

KanCare recipients receive free lung cancer screenings

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
KDHE adds coverage for low-dose CT scans screening for lung cancer to KanCare patients.

News

Gov. Kelly hires additional Recovery Office staff

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made additional hires in the Recovery Office.

News

KSU professor heads COVID-19 treatment research team

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
KSU professor heads COVID-19 treatment research team

Coronavirus

Kansas sees four COVID-19 related deaths, nearly 27,000 positive cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas currently has 349 COVID-19 related deaths and 26,870 positive cases of the virus.