McAllister recognizes 30th anniversary of ADA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Attorney McAllister is recognizing the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says the week of July 27 marks the 30th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities act which is a critical civil rights law aiming to eliminate discrimination against Americans with disabilities.

“The ADA has been watershed legislation that has improved the lives of millions of Americans by including them more fully in our society, recognizing and celebrating their talents and abilities, rather than allowing employers and institutions to act based on stereotypes regarding their challenges,” says McAllister.

The Kansas U.S. Attorney’s Office says it is proud to play a critical role in the Justice Department’s enforcement of the ADA, which was signed into law on July 26, 1990, and is the preeminent civil rights law providing access to equal opportunity for people with disabilities.

“Our office is authorized to investigate complaints, conduct compliance reviews to ensure accessibility, initiate and intervene in litigation, and provide technical assistance to businesses, governments, and the general public,” McAllister said. “All of these actions are designed to promote voluntary compliance with the ADA.”

McAllister says the promise of the ADA is the wide-ranging effort it makes to eliminate discrimination against those with disabilities across the range of services, programs and activities that most take for granted, but were mostly inaccessible to those with disabilities prior to the enactment of the law.

According to McAllister, whether in employment, areas of civic life or in day-to-day activities and access to goods and services that all should be able to enjoy, the ADA ensures individuals with disabilities enjoy these opportunities in everything the United States has to offer.

McAllister says over the past 30 years, the U.S. has been handling the challenge of changing perceptions around disability, tearing down barriers and changing systems that historically been known for excluding those with disabilities. He says this week, the Justice Department commemorates the ways the ADA has transformed society by replacing exclusion with access, segregation with integration and limitations with self-determination.

For more information on the 30th anniversary of the ADA visit the ADA website.

To file a complaint with the Department, visit the Civil Rights Division’s portal.

