Advertisement

Marshall urges Congress to consider Farming Support to States Act in new COVID-19 aid package

(KCRG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is urging Congress to consider the Farming Support to States Act in the new COVID-19 aid package.

Congressman Roger Marshall says he sent a bipartisan, bicameral letter to Congressional Leadership encouraging the inclusion of the Farming Support to States Act in the new COVID-19 aid package that is still in the discussion stages. He says the bill would provide federal funds to states and stakeholders supporting the nation’s agricultural industry as well as help it to respond to hiccups in the food supply chain that have been caused by the deadly pandemic.

“More than 40 percent of the Kansas economy is tied to agriculture and earlier this year, we saw the impacts of COVID play out in Southwest Kansas and in other food processing facilities across the state. I was on the front lines of that crisis and saw first-hand the disruptions COVID can create for producers as well as consumers,” said Rep. Marshall. “While the packing plants are back to near 100 percent production levels, the impact on our livestock owners, farmers, and other producers continues. The Farming Support to States Act would enable farmers and ranchers to be more nimble in their response to emerging issues so that our food supply remains as stable as possible in these challenging times.”

Marshall says the Act would increase the reliability of the access to food, stabilization of food supply chains and addresses challenges of keeping workers safe and on the job, respond to supply disruptions, prevent and reduce catastrophic losses of livestock, milk, produce and other products as well as stabilize rural economies and reducing the impact of agriculture market shocks and panicked liquidation. He says the bill is supported by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Marshall’s letter can be read here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. DA charges man in 2018 sexual assault case

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has charged a man in relation to a 2018 sexual assault case.

News

KDOT proposes new rule regulating railroad crew size

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation has proposed a new safety rule that regulates the minimum size of a railroad crew.

Coronavirus

Ellsworth Correctional Facility sees positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two residents at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Marshall introduces abortion restriction bill

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Marshall has introduced the Abortion Provider Loan Elimination Act to restrict access to funds for abortion providers.

News

Front St. to close in Topeka for storm sewer replacement

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Front Street in Topeka will close for replacement of a storm sewer.

Latest News

News

Menninger Rd. to close in Topeka

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Menninger Rd. to close east of Topeka Blvd. for construction.

News

Topeka man arrested in relation to case of a stolen car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man is in custody in Jackson county following the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

News

One in custody following narcotics search warrant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
One person is in custody after the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Topeka.

News

Heartland Nationals postponed until fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals has been postponed until fall due to Shawnee Co. health restrictions.

News

Stormont Vail rolls out new safety initiative

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail is stepping up its COVID-19 precautions with a new safety initiative starting in August.