Marshall urges Congress to consider Farming Support to States Act in new COVID-19 aid package

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is urging Congress to consider the Farming Support to States Act in the new COVID-19 aid package.

Congressman Roger Marshall says he sent a bipartisan, bicameral letter to Congressional Leadership encouraging the inclusion of the Farming Support to States Act in the new COVID-19 aid package that is still in the discussion stages. He says the bill would provide federal funds to states and stakeholders supporting the nation’s agricultural industry as well as help it to respond to hiccups in the food supply chain that have been caused by the deadly pandemic.

“More than 40 percent of the Kansas economy is tied to agriculture and earlier this year, we saw the impacts of COVID play out in Southwest Kansas and in other food processing facilities across the state. I was on the front lines of that crisis and saw first-hand the disruptions COVID can create for producers as well as consumers,” said Rep. Marshall. “While the packing plants are back to near 100 percent production levels, the impact on our livestock owners, farmers, and other producers continues. The Farming Support to States Act would enable farmers and ranchers to be more nimble in their response to emerging issues so that our food supply remains as stable as possible in these challenging times.”

Marshall says the Act would increase the reliability of the access to food, stabilization of food supply chains and addresses challenges of keeping workers safe and on the job, respond to supply disruptions, prevent and reduce catastrophic losses of livestock, milk, produce and other products as well as stabilize rural economies and reducing the impact of agriculture market shocks and panicked liquidation. He says the bill is supported by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Marshall’s letter can be read here.

