Marshall introduces abortion restriction bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Congressman Marshall has introduced the Abortion Provider Loan Elimination Act to restrict access to funds for abortion providers.

Congressman Roger Marshall says he has introduced the Abortion Provider Loan Elimination Act, which prohibits abortion providers from receiving funds through the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program and initiates an investigation into how Planned Parenthood received $80 million through the program during the height of the virus.

Marshall says the legislation has the support of 20 members of Congress and is endorsed by Susan B. Anthony List, National Right to Life Committee and Family Research Council.

“Like most pro-life Americans, I was outraged to learn Planned Parenthood illegally obtained tens of millions of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program,” said Rep. Marshall. “Federal funds should never go to abortion providers, especially during a pandemic. As an OB/GYN who’s delivered over 5,000 babies, I am proud to stand alongside the pro-life community in introducing this bill which will ensure abortion providers cannot take advantage of our hard-earned tax dollars during a pandemic, and investigate how they were able to do so in the first place.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.