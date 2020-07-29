KDOT approves July construction bids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced approved construction bids for July 2020.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it has approved bids for highway construction and maintenance projects throughout the state. It says the letting took place on July 22, and some bids may include more than one project that have all been bundled based on distance and type of work.

KDOT says the following are approved July bids:

District One — Northeast Atchison ‑ 3 C‑4959‑01 – Bridge over Tributary to Stranger Creek located 1.7 miles south and 1.9 miles east of Effingham, bridge replacement, 0.1 mile, King Construction Company Inc. & Subsidiaries, Hesston, Kan., $361,960.07. Johnson ‑ 435‑46 KA‑5632‑01 ‑ I‑435, from Midland Drive north to the Johnson/Wyandotte county line, milling and overlay, 3.1 miles, Superior Bowen Asphalt Company LLC, Kansas City, MO., $853,202.59 Riley ‑ 81 U‑2361‑01 – Bridge over Dry Branch located approximately 200 feet northeast of the intersection of 12th Street and Elm Street in Ogden, bridge replacement, 0.1 mile, Ebert Construction Co Inc & Subsidiary, Wamego, Kan., $214,319.34. Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5620‑01 ‑ ADA curb ramps at various locations in Districts One, Two, Three and Six, special, Bryant & Bryant Construction Inc., Halstead, Kan., $356,871.00.

District Two — North Central Dickinson ‑ 70‑21 KA‑3954‑01 ‑ I‑70, bridges #030 and #031 over Chapman Creek located 0.29 mile east of K‑206, bridge replacement, Reece Construction Company, Inc., Salina, Kan., $5,735,790.83. Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5778‑01 ‑ Various locations in District 2 in Chase, Dickinson, Geary, Lincoln, Morris and Ottawa counties, milling, Dustrol Inc., Towanda, Kan., $18,310.00.

District Three — Northwest Osborne ‑ 24‑71 KA‑5539‑01 – U.S. 24, beginning 1.22 miles north of the south U.S. 24/U.S. 281 junction north approximately 924 feet to a point 1.40 miles north of the south U.S. 24/ U. S. 281 junction, grading, 0.2 mile, Esfeld Construction Inc., Great Bend, Kan., $239,740.50. Russell ‑ 84 C‑4933‑01 ‑ Major collectors located south of I‑70 in the county, signing, 120.0 miles, Martin Outdoor Enterprises Inc., Pittsburg, Kan., $164,820.70.

District Four — Southeast Labette ‑ 59‑50 KA‑5154‑01 – U.S. 59, from 75 feet north of Commerce Street north 1,420 feet, pavement reconstruction, 0.3 mile, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St. Paul, Kan., $1,346,559.50. Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5773‑01 ‑ Various locations in District 4 in Greenwood, Woodson, Linn, Bourbon, Neosho, Montgomery, Cherokee and Crawford counties, milling, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kan., $23,083.05.

District Five — South Central Butler ‑ 8 N‑0685‑01 ‑ Pedestrian/bike path on North Andover Road from U.S. 54 to Central Avenue in Andover, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 1.0 mile, Pearson Construction LLC, Wichita, Kan., $850,924.40.

The following projects were approved from the June 17, 2020, letting. Marshall ‑ 36‑58 KA‑5008‑02 ‑ U.S. 36, from the end of the divided 4-lane east to the U.S. 36/K‑87 junction (excluding Marysville from 4th Street to 20th Street), guard fence, 18.4 miles, J&J Contractors Inc., Iola, Kan., $679,016.88. Marion ‑ 56‑57 KA‑4766‑01 – U.S. 56, intersection of U.S.56 and Industrial Street in Hillsboro, intersection improvement, 0.2 mile, Andale Construction Inc., Wichita, Kan., $538,783.73.



