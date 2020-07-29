Advertisement

KDA seeking nominations for Kansas Agriculture Heroes

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture is seeking nominations for its Kansas Agriculture Heroes Program.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it is looking for nominations for its very first Kansas Agriculture Heroes Program which aims to honor agricultural workers that have been working hard and steadily through the COVID-19 pandemic to feed Americans.

The KDA says it established the program as a way to recognize those who have gone above and beyond to serve others and better their communities during a time of great need.

The KDA says it is encouraging residents to nominate any agricultural worker they feel has provided a great contribution to the industry or their community as a whole in 2020. It says it is accepting nominations through Aug. 10, 2020, and instructions can be found here.

According to the KDA, leadership will review each nomination and will select a number of heroes virtually during its Kansas Summit on Agricultural Growth webinar on Aug. 20, 2020.

