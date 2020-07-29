KBI searching for suspect in relation to a Medicine Lodge homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation needs help locating a suspect in a Medicine Lodge homicide.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office say they need the public’s help locating a person of interest in connection to a homicide in Medicine Lodge.

The KBI says authorities are looking for Clinton Wayne Rogers who may be in his 2002 white Ford extended cab F-150 pickup truck with possible Kansas license plate, 870JUK.

According to the KBI, Clinton Rogers is a 34-year-old white male with hazel eyes, he is 6 ft. 1 in. tall and weighs about 270 lbs.

The KBI says anyone with information Rogers’ whereabouts or if his truck is seen to contact them at 1-800-KS-CRIME or tips can be made online.

The investigation is currently ongoing.`

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.