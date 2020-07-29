Kansas sees four COVID-19 related deaths, nearly 27,000 positive cases
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas currently has 349 COVID-19 related deaths and 26,870 positive cases of the virus.
The Kansas Departmetn of Health and Environment says Kansas has 349 COVID-19 related deaths, which is four more than Monday, July 27, and 26,780 positive cases.
KDHE says county counts are as follows:
- Allen – 13
- Anderson – 25
- Atchison – 56
- Barber – 4
- Barton – 85
- Bourbon – 52
- Brown – 28
- Butler – 195
- Chase – 6
- Chautauqua – 5
- Cherokee – 68
- Cheyenne – 2
- Clark – 42
- Clay – 17
- Cloud – 28
- Coffey – 65
- Comanche – 3
- Cowley – 146
- Crawford – 375
- Decatur - 5
- Dickinson – 37
- Doniphan – 41
- Douglas – 632
- Edwards – 9
- Elk - 1
- Ellis – 127
- Ellsworth – 18
- Finney – 1,632
- Ford – 2,087
- Franklin – 147
- Geary – 177
- Gove – 3
- Graham - 16
- Grant – 79
- Gray – 57
- Greeley - 3
- Greenwood – 15
- Hamilton – 40
- Harper – 8
- Harvey – 150
- Haskell – 38
- Hodgeman – 11
- Jackson – 138
- Jefferson – 56
- Jewell – 8
- Johnson – 4,813
- Kearny – 54
- Kingman - 8
- Kiowa – 6
- Labette – 107
- Lane – 5
- Leavenworth – 1,406
- Lincoln - 6
- Linn – 30
- Logan – 2
- Lyon – 619
- Marshall – 9
- Marion – 50
- McPherson – 131
- Meade – 40
- Miami – 113
- Mitchell – 27
- Montgomery – 128
- Morris – 7
- Morton – 9
- Nemaha – 44
- Neosho – 49
- Ness – 5
- Norton – 22
- Osage – 37
- Osborne – 3
- Ottawa – 30
- Pawnee – 7
- Phillips – 42
- Pottawatomie – 107
- Pratt – 33
- Reno – 217
- Republic – 25
- Rice – 23
- Riley – 412
- Rooks – 15
- Rush - 5
- Russell - 8
- Saline – 316
- Scott – 24
- Sedgwick – 3,951
- Seward – 1,087
- Shawnee – 1,374
- Sheridan – 7
- Sherman – 12
- Smith – 3
- Stafford – 3
- Stanton – 21
- Stevens – 43
- Sumner – 92
- Thomas – 27
- Trego – 5
- Wabaunsee – 39
- Washington – 2
- Wichita - 3
- Wilson – 8
- Woodson – 10
- Wyandotte – 4,439
