Kansas sees four COVID-19 related deaths, nearly 27,000 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas currently has 349 COVID-19 related deaths and 26,870 positive cases of the virus.

KDHE says county counts are as follows:

Allen – 13

Anderson – 25

Atchison – 56

Barber – 4

Barton – 85

Bourbon – 52

Brown – 28

Butler – 195

Chase – 6

Chautauqua – 5

Cherokee – 68

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 42

Clay – 17

Cloud – 28

Coffey – 65

Comanche – 3

Cowley – 146

Crawford – 375

Decatur - 5

Dickinson – 37

Doniphan – 41

Douglas – 632

Edwards – 9

Elk - 1

Ellis – 127

Ellsworth – 18

Finney – 1,632

Ford – 2,087

Franklin – 147

Geary – 177

Gove – 3

Graham - 16

Grant – 79

Gray – 57

Greeley - 3

Greenwood – 15

Hamilton – 40

Harper – 8

Harvey – 150

Haskell – 38

Hodgeman – 11

Jackson – 138

Jefferson – 56

Jewell – 8

Johnson – 4,813

Kearny – 54

Kingman - 8

Kiowa – 6

Labette – 107

Lane – 5

Leavenworth – 1,406

Lincoln - 6

Linn – 30

Logan – 2

Lyon – 619

Marshall – 9

Marion – 50

McPherson – 131

Meade – 40

Miami – 113

Mitchell – 27

Montgomery – 128

Morris – 7

Morton – 9

Nemaha – 44

Neosho – 49

Ness – 5

Norton – 22

Osage – 37

Osborne – 3

Ottawa – 30

Pawnee – 7

Phillips – 42

Pottawatomie – 107

Pratt – 33

Reno – 217

Republic – 25

Rice – 23

Riley – 412

Rooks – 15

Rush - 5

Russell - 8

Saline – 316

Scott – 24

Sedgwick – 3,951

Seward – 1,087

Shawnee – 1,374

Sheridan – 7

Sherman – 12

Smith – 3

Stafford – 3

Stanton – 21

Stevens – 43

Sumner – 92

Thomas – 27

Trego – 5

Wabaunsee – 39

Washington – 2

Wichita - 3

Wilson – 8

Woodson – 10

Wyandotte – 4,439

