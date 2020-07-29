KanCare recipients receive free lung cancer screenings

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - KDHE adds coverage for low-dose CT scans screening for lung cancer to KanCare patients.

The American Lung Association says a new policy has gone into effect making lung cancer screenings available to Kansas Medicaid recipients at high risk for lung cancer at no cost. It says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment added the coverage for low-dose CT scans screening for lung cancer to KanCare on July 1.

The American Lung Association in Kansas and Greater Kansas City say they are applauding the move and encouraging those eligible to get screened.

“Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer here in Kansas and across America. Screening is used to detect lung cancer early when it is more likely to be curable. In fact, if lung cancer is caught before it spreads, the likelihood of surviving five years or more improves to 59 percent,” said Sara Prem, advocacy specialist with the Lung Association. “Now that lung cancer screening is covered by KanCare, many more residents will have access to this life-saving screening.”

The ALA says through KanCare, those who meet eligibility requirements are able to receive a lung cancer screening for free. Those eligible are between the ages of 55-80, have a 30 pack per year history of smoking, and are a current smoker or have quit within the last 15 years.

“While we continue to urge the public to take precautions against COVID-19, given the critical importance of screening for lung cancer, you should not delay this test,” said Prem. “We encourage Kansas residents who meet the eligibility requirements to speak with their doctor. Once your doctor orders the screening, the CT scan itself is painless and takes less than a minute.”

To learn more about lung cancer screenings or to take a free online quiz that determines lung cancer risk visit the ALA website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.