K-State professor working to quickly find safe, successful COVID-19 treatment

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University professor is leading a new research group focused on finding quicker research methods to identify drug treatments for COVID-19.

Professor Ho-Leoung Ng is the founder of the Open Source COVID-19 research, which is using computer simulated chemistry to speed up the traditionally slow research lab work.

Along with K-State, other host universities include the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia and the University of Toronto in Canada. The main sponsor of the research group is Intel

Professor Ng says they are focused on the protease, an enzyme which controls viral replication, once a drug treatment is found to stop the replications they can move forward in testing.

“What we are doing now is…is trying to come up with molecules that can attack the SARS CoV-2 protease.” Kansas State University, Associate Professor of Biochemistry & Molecular Biophysics, Ho-Leung Ng says.

Professor Ng says preliminary results are promising but with more testing and more funding, research will be done to identify safe drug treatments quickly.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.