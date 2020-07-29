IAFF launches virtual Fill the Boot campaign

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The International Association of Fire Fighters is launching a virtual Fill the Boot campaign in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Association of Fire Fighters says as COVID-19 threatens communities across the nation, it has also disheveled the associations fundraising campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. It says for 66 years, it has collected funds one dollar at a time as part of its Fill the Boot program.

The IAFF says this year, Fill the Boot will be conducted virtually and that donations help meet the needs of MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund in order to continue services for over 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases throughout the country.

Donations help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the country. “For six decades, IAFF members have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA,” says IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger. “But the COVID pandemic and social distancing make that an impossibility. Virtual Fill the Boot will let our members continue to collect to help MDA meet their vital mission of finding treatment and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.”

“IAFF members display an unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds and awareness to help our families get the care they need,” says MDA CEO and President Lynn O’Connor Vos. “We are so thankful to the IAFF for continuing its commitment to cure neuromuscular disease and for the flexibility to go virtual through this pandemic to protect everyone on the frontlines in our communities.”

The IAFF says donations can be made here.

