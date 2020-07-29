Advertisement

Heartland Nationals postponed until fall

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDORA, Calif. (WIBW) - The Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals has been postponed until fall due to Shawnee Co. health restrictions.

The National Hot Rod Association says the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park which was previously scheduled for Aug. 21-23 in Topeka, has been postponed until the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHRA and Heartland Motorsports Park say they are working with the Shawnee County Health Department in order to create a plan to reschedule the event.

“Topeka is fortunate to have a county health department that sincerely cares about public safety and also understands the economic impact of one of Kansas’ largest events,” said Heartland Motorsports Park owner, Chris Payne. “It is after many conversations, the decision was made to postpone the event to the fall. Heartland Motorsports Park holds many milestone records. The cooler fall weather will not only be more comfortable for the spectators, but also brings favorable conditions, great racing, camping, and the chance of setting new records.”

The NHRA says those that have tickets will receive more information from Heartland Motorsports Park via email and are encouraged to visit the NHRA website to learn about their options.

According to the association, the remainder of the 2020 schedule remains the same but is subject to change based on state and local COVID-19 guidelines.

For more information on the NHRA schedule and its COVID-19 precautions, visit the NRHA website.

