Health Department restarts immunizations by appointment only

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will restart immunizations by appointment only.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it has begun scheduling childhood immunization appointments and will only operate on an appointment-only basis for children under 18 years old who meet the criteria for eligibility in the Vaccines for Children program.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department says those wishing to make immunization appointments must meet at least one of the following eligibility requirements.

  • Medicaid eligible: A child who is eligible or enrolled in the Medicaid program
  • CHIP enrollees within a Medicaid expansion program: A child who is enrolled in a Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) that is part of an expanded Medicaid program
  • Uninsured: A child who has no health insurance coverage
  • American Indian or Alaska Native: As defined by the “Indian Health Care Improvement Act,” a child who is of American Indian or Alaska Native descent

The health department says appointments may be scheduled by calling the SCHD Immunization Clinic at 785-251-5700.

SCHD says children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and everyone entering the building over the age of 2 must wear a mask. It says masks are available at the building entrance and asks that only those needed to receive vaccinations be brought in order to help limit the number of residents in the facility.

Vaccination records may be received by calling SCHD Medical Records at 785-251-5621.

