Government impostor scams create fear during COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Better Business Bureau study has found that government impostor scams prey on fearful Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Better Business Bureau says one of the most common scams in the U.S. and Canada are those that involve callers pretending to be government officials. It says some claim to be tax officials and representatives from the Social Security Administration or Service Canada, while others claim to be law enforcement officers threatening legal consequences. However, all of these scammers use fear and intimidation to trick victims into handing over personal information or money, often in the form of gift cards, says the BBB.

The BBB conducted a new study and found that while the number of scams has fluctuated, they seem to be becoming more diverse and sophisticated. It says scammers have also taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by posing as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials, Internal Revenue Service representatives or contact tracers employed by local government agencies.

The BBB says the study, Government Impostor Scams: Reports Decrease, Scammers Pivot for New Opportunities, BBB Study Reveals, highlights risks common with the expensive fraud.

A recent AARP survey shows that 44% of Americans have been contacted by an impostor and law enforcement officials have received hundreds of thousands of complaints.

The Federal Trade Commission says $450 million has been lost since 2015 from government impostor scams.

“Government impostor scams are constantly evolving, and they prey on people with threats of being arrested if money is not paid or personal information is provided,” said Jim Hegarty, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Nebraska, South Dakota, The Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa. “Consumers need to know how to recognize and avoid this upsetting and costly fraud.”

The BBB says in 2019 reports about scammers impersonating tax officials dropped while those on Social Security Administration impersonators quadrupled in the nation. It says complaints about fake calls from Service Canada and others have increased in the first half of 2020.

According to the BBB, in many cases, scammers insist they are law enforcement and threaten to arrest those that do not pay money immediately, usually in gift cards, and may tell others their Social Security number has been associated with a crime or threaten to deport recent immigrants or arrest some for missing jury duty.

Victoria, an assistant manager at a Kwik Shop in Nebraska, says she received an email that said it was from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and that she had been selected to receive a $9,000 grant. She says when she called the number and provided feedback she spoke to a man named bill who had a thick accent and told her he had moved to America from the Middle East.

Victoria says Bill told her that to receive the grant she needed to pay a $200 fee and that the grant money would be directly deposited into her bank account. She says Bill also told her that she had to pay the fee or be arrested. She says she was frightened and provided her information due to having two small children at home and not wanting to leave them and to jail.

According to Victoria, BIll said to drive to a local Walmart, buy a Greendot MoneyPak and to stay on the phone while she scratched off the numbers on the back of the card and took a photo of the numbers to text to him.

Victoria says after she paid the money, Bill told her to pay another $150 promising it would be refunded. She says she did not have enough money and Bill told her to go to her bank and that he would stay on the phone with her. She says she explained the situation to the bank manager who informed her that this was a fraud and that it was the second time in a week that someone had come in with this type of scam.

Victoria says the manager put the scammer on speakerphone and asked a few questions. She says the scammer got angry and swore at them then hung up and that she never received the supposed grant.

The BBB says many of these scams involve robocalls and most commonly originate from India, where there is much knowledge on call center expertise.

The BBB says impostor calls from India must go through a gateway carrier in the U.S. that often provide “spoofed” phone numbers appearing on caller ID and return phone call numbers for voicemails that appear to be in locations in the U.S. or Canada.

The Department of Justice says it recently sued two of these carriers while the FTC and Federal Communications Commission issued others warning letters. They say, as a result, robocalls and those calling from India have drastically declined over the last few months.

The BBB says other law enforcement efforts in the states have led to the arrest of dozens of people for laundering money related to the scams, but the study notes the cases are rarely prosecuted in the home countries of the offenders.

According to the BBB, the report recommends the following:

Efforts to prevent fraud calls to the U.S. and Canada have shown promising results, and the telecom industry should continue efforts to stop illegal calls and to end caller ID spoofing. Legislation may be needed to address the problem of gateway carriers.

The government of India should do more to prosecute and extradite those operating frauds from that country.

Law enforcement should continue to take action against scammers who are physically present in the U.S. and Canada.

Efforts by many retailers and banks to question people buying gift cards have had limited success in stopping the purchase of gift cards to pay scammers. The gift card industry and retailers should explore additional ways to stem fraudulent use of their products.

The BBB has provided the following information on how to report government impostor scams:

IRS: The Internal Revenue Service advises people to fill out the “IRS Impersonation Scam” form on the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Impersonation’s website, The Internal Revenue Service advises people to fill out the “IRS Impersonation Scam” form on the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Impersonation’s website, tigta.gov , or call TIGTA at 1-800-366-4484.

Social Security: The Office of the Inspector General, Social Security Administration (SSA IG) has its own The Office of the Inspector General, Social Security Administration (SSA IG) has its own online form to take complaints about frauds impersonating the SSA.

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: In Canada, contact CAFC about all government impersonation scams at 1-888-495-8501 or In Canada, contact CAFC about all government impersonation scams at 1-888-495-8501 or online

Federal Trade Commission: 877-FTC Help or 877-FTC Help or ftc.gov

Internet Crime Complaint Center : https://www.ic3.gov/complaint/splash.aspx.

Contact your cellphone carrier , which may offer , which may offer free services such as scam call identification and blocking, ID monitoring, a second phone number to give out to businesses so you can use your main number for close friends or a new number if you get too many spam calls.

BBB Scam Tracker. File a report with

