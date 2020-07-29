Gov. Kelly hires additional Recovery Office staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made additional hires in the Recovery Office.

Governor Laura Kelly says Secretary Julie Lorenz of the Kansas Department of Transportation has been named the Executive Director of the Recovery Office as well as serving as Secretary for KDOT. She says Cheryl Harrison-Lee has taken an interim job and will return to the private sector.

Gov. Kelly says the Recovery Office and the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Taskforce have been charged with statewide distribution of over a billion dollars in federal funds the state received under the CARES Act.

Gov Kelly says additional Recovery Office support staff include:

Shelbie Konkel – Deputy Executive Director

Taylor Hawkins – Finance Coordinator

Gabe Dorsey – Special Assistant

“Cheryl built the foundation for the Recovery Office during some of the most challenging times and dispersed $400 million to the Kansas counties that need it the most,” Governor Kelly said. “Because of her work, the Recovery Office is better positioned to succeed – with another $300 million ready to be dispersed to counties. I thank her for her service to Kansas.”

“I am pleased to have successfully established the strategic focus areas of education, economic development, health, and connectivity for the state of Kansas and fully completing the first $400M funding cycle and getting the second cycle of projects approved by the Executive Committee to address impacts of this worldwide pandemic,” Harrison-Lee said.

Gov. Kelly says the State Finance Council will meet to approve SPARK task force recommendations for COVID-19 Relief Fund expenditures.

