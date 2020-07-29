Advertisement

Gov. Kelly extends relief from online driver’s license renewal age restrictions

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has signed an Executive Order extending relief from online driver’s license renewal age restrictions.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has signed an Executive Order extending Executive Order #20-46, helping make the renewal process for driver’s licenses easier for residents throughout Kansas.

Gov. Kelly says Executive Order #20-60 offers temporary relief from age restrictions that prohibit those 50 years old or older from applying to renew driver’s licenses online. She says under the new order, all drivers under 65 years old are allowed to use the online renewal system.

“Providing every opportunity for Kansans who are at a higher risk of COVID-19 to conduct business virtually is crucial in our efforts to safely get Kansans back to work and back to school as quickly as possible,” Governor Kelly said. “This order is one of several actions my administration is working on to help Kansans return to normal while making sure we protect the health of our seniors and others who are at higher risk in this pandemic.”

Gov. Kelly says the order will remain in place until rescinded, until Dec. 31, 2020, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires, whichever is earlies.

Executive Order#20-60 may be read here.

