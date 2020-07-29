Advertisement

Front St. to close in Topeka for storm sewer replacement

(WSAZ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Front Street in Topeka will close for replacement of a storm sewer.

The City of Topeka says it will be closing Front Street for replacement of a storm sewer inlet on the corner of Front and Oakley.

The City says southbound traffic on Oakley will need to yield to oncoming traffic to get around the work.

According to the City, the work should last about two weeks.

