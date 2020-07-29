Advertisement

Emporia fire crews respond to early-morning mobile home blaze on Wednesday

A mobile home fire early Wednesday in Emporia remains under investigation, according to KVOE Radio.
A mobile home fire early Wednesday in Emporia remains under investigation, according to KVOE Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported early Wednesday in a mobile home fire on the east side of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

The blaze was reported around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Eveningside Drive.

Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Fuller tells KVOE News the residence was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control quickly, but not before the residence sustained extensive damage to its front side.

KVOE reports that no occupants were inside the residence at the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately available. The fire remains under investigation.

