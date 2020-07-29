Ellsworth Correctional Facility sees positive COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two residents at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Jeff Zmuda, Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary, says two residents at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Zmuda says earlier in July, a staff member was found to be positive for COVID-19, and contact tracing occurred as well as mass testing of the facility. He says a total of 163 residents were tested.

According to Zmuda, the positive residents at ECF are both males over the ages of 40 and 50 and are symptomatic. He says a mandatory mask protocol was implemented in May for staff and in July for residents.

KDOC says it has been consulting with health officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on the next steps needing to be taken to address the new cases. It says, as a result, the following steps were implemented:

Both men and two additional men, who were roommates of those who tested positive, were moved to Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) to be in a more modern facility that is better equipped to control the spread of the virus

Additional testing will take place at ECF as we continue to work to control the spread

KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“We are so thankful for the continued support of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Their staff respond quickly to ensure that we are helping keep these men healthy and safe,” Zmuda said. “We are glad to report that both men are asymptomatic and are hopeful they’ll be able to return to Ellsworth soon.”

KDOC says the Ellsworth Correctional Facility opened in 1988 and serves only males, providing housing for 820 multi-custody residents and 95 minimum-custody residents.

