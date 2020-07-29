Advertisement

Dunkin’ offers dog toys for donations

(WHSV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Dunkin’ Donuts is giving out dog toys in exchange for donations to its foundation.

Dunkin’ Donuts says it is giving away dog toys for donations to its charity the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. The donut chain says the toys were made in collaboration with BARK, the company behind BarkBox, and they are modeled after Dunkin’s MUNCHKINS®donut hole treats and a hot coffee cup.

According to the company, the toys will start rolling out in the beginning of August and will be available at participating restaurants nationwide.

Dunkin’ says guest that make a donation at a participating location will receive the toy as a thank you, while supplies last. The store says for a $12 dollar donation, participants will receive the squeaky, crinkly, full-of-hot-coffee dog toy, and for $15, participants will receive a multipart box of the donut hole treats dog toy, lined with felt and complete with pouch squeak donut hole treat toys inside.

Dunkin’ says like BARK, the toys are bright, durable and perfect for pets of all ages and sizes.

The donut chain says it is raising funds to provide joy to children battling hunger or illness, including the Dogs for Joy program that was introduced in 2018 to bring service dogs to children’s hospitals. It says the dogs bring joy, ease anxiety and reduce stress for kids battling illness and their families.

Dunkin’ says currently the Joy in Childhood Foundation has funded 15 service dogs across 12 hospitals that have impacted hundreds of thousands of patients.

According to the company, Dunkin’s Joy in Childhood Foundation’s Chief Joy Officer and Dogs for Joy ambassador, Cooper Dunkin', a black lab and golden retriever mix, personally tested and approved the toys himself.

“Through our Dogs for Joy program, amazing service dogs like Cooper Dunkin', have the opportunity to spread joy to children who are battling illness,” said Kari McHugh, Executive Director of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “These lovable toys will make dogs almost as happy as they make us, while also helping support Foundation programming to bring joy to children facing hunger and illness.”

Dunkin’ says those looking for more ways to give back and get their pets involved can join the Dunkin’ JOY Run, which is a race challenge that invites fans across the nation to run or walk throughout August for a good cause. It says the first 1,000 people that register will receive a virtual swag bag that includes a BARK discount code and other perks.

The store says all funds raised for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation through the JOY Run will be directed to health and hunger organizations that support kids in underserved communities.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Childhood Foundation visit its website.

