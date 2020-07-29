Advertisement

Dr. Lee Norman holds news conference

(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will hold a news conference on Wednesday, July 29.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says he will be holding a news conference to address Kansans on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29.

Dr. Norman says he will be joined by Dr. Susan Voorhees, a Topeka based psychologist specializing in the needs of children affected by trauma.

Watch live with WIBW here or on the WIBW Facebook page.

