Dr. Lee Norman holds news conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will hold a news conference on Wednesday, July 29.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says he will be holding a news conference to address Kansans on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29.

Dr. Norman says he will be joined by Dr. Susan Voorhees, a Topeka based psychologist specializing in the needs of children affected by trauma.

Watch live with WIBW here or on the WIBW Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.