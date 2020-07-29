Advertisement

Douglas Co. sees new Education Unified Command

(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County has developed an Education Unified Command which builds on Douglas County’s Unified Command.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says it has developed an Education unified Command which builds on its Unified Command, to lead a comprehensive COVID-19 response, local government, health, education and business leaders are coming together to strategize the reopening of educational institutions.

DCPH says the goal of the new command is to protect students, staff and faculty while reducing community impacts and minimizing the spread of COVID-19. It also says Leaders of Douglas County, City of Lawrence, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health, LMH Health, University of Kansas, Lawrence Public Schools and the Chamber of Commerce are coming together to create the command.

DCPH says under the National Incident Management System when a response involves a multi-agency or multi-jurisdiction approach the leadership of the response effort expand to a Unified Command. It says Unified Commands bring together major organizations involved in the incident in order to create an effective response, while also allowing each to carry out their own functional responsibilities.

“As the Unified Command, we are continuously developing a common set of objectives and strategies, sharing information, maximizing the use of available resources in our community, and enhancing the efficiency of our workforce,” said Dan Partridge, director, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. “We work in conjunction with the Douglas County Emergency Operations Center, which provides resources and assistance from the state and federal levels of government.”

DCPH says the Unified Command is responsible for the overall management of COVID-19 and the structure links organizations responding to the pandemic and provides a forum for them to make consensual decisions. It says under Unified Commands, various organizations blend together to create an integrated response team.

According to DCPH, the Education UC will be led by Sarah Plinsky, Douglas County administrator; Craig Owens, City of Lawrence manager; Dan Partridge, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health director; Russ Johnson, LMH Health CEO and president; Douglas Girod, KU chancellor; Anthony Lewis, Lawrence Public Schools superintendent; and Bonnie Lowe, The Chamber president and CEO.

“We believe this collaborative leadership structure has paid dividends, and we are looking to extend it because it will continue to take an intensive community effort to keep the virus at bay and reopen our schools and universities safely,” said Robert Bienecki, director, Douglas County Emergency Management.

DCPH says the Education UC’s objectives are as follows:

  • Identify and coordinate opening dates
  • Ensure consistent and timely public information and develop a shared community understanding
  • Provide for the critical workforce, to include childcare, and ensure continuity of operations
  • Create a uniform, minimum set of reopening standards including PPE, sanitation, movement, and other safety considerations
  • Establish unified testing capabilities and protocols
  • Establish common protocols for outbreak response and closures
  • Develop plans and secure resources to effectively execute the uniform, minimum standards

“Our schools cannot do it alone. We need the continued support of the experts across our community to make smart and deliberate decisions with the health, safety and best interests of students and staff in mind,” said Anthony Lewis, superintendent, Lawrence Public Schools.

For more information on the COVID-19 efforts in Douglas Co. visit the DCPH website.

