Coaches cautiously optimistic as high school sports return

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Friday Night Lights are turning back on.

“It was definitely a huge day.” Steve Bushnell, Seaman Athletic Director, said. “Some valuable information that we received today.”

After the Kansas State High School Activities Association proposal was voted down, high school sports were given a full green light.

“Just being with the kids is what’s most important for me.” Corby Milleson, Emporia High head football coach, said. “Football’s the secondary issue for that. It just gives me an opportunity to mentor young guys.”

This season is going to be a stark contrast to years past.

“I mean, everything’s going to be different.” Milleson said. “It’s hard to pinpoint one exact thing.”

“We’re obviously very concerned about the situation and what it is that we’re dealing with and it’s a serious situation,” Bushnell said. “But trying to find a way to navigate and get back to that structure I think is important for everyone.”

Today's ruling gives coaches an outline to work with. For the first time since the pandemic hit, a plan has been put in place.

“Not knowing when football when football is going to start, if there’s going to be a season created quite a bit of anxiety with myself and with our team.” Milleson said. “Knowing that August 17th date is a huge relief.”

“And everybody’s dealing with a script that’s an unknown script.” Bushnell said. “Any guidance and any structure that we can receive as a school district is so beneficial to everybody.”

But athletic programs are forced to remain flexible. In a moment, the plan could change again.

“All of our plans are fluid.” Milleson said. “We realize that if Lyon County has this huge outbreak, we may need to suspend football operations. So just having a little bit of give and a little bit of take and working together with everybody that you have to work with now for a season is going to be imperative.

