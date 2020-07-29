Chiefs’ Damien Williams opts out of 2020 NFL season

Kansas City, MO. (WIBW) - Chiefs running back Damien Williams has opted out of the 2020 NFL season, the team announced Wednesday.

“As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien’s choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family,” general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we’re going to miss having him around this season.”

Williams scored six touchdowns in the 2019 playoffs, including two in Super Bowl LIV.

Lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced Friday he would opt out due to the pandemic.

