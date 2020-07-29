Several reports of flooding in Topeka, stalling cars in some areas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are reports of cars trapped in high waters after heavy rains hit Topeka.

According to 911 dispatchers, Kansas Ave. was closed after cars stalled in high waters, between 25th and 33rd.

Flooding was also reported:

21st and Kansas

31st and Croco

37th and Indiana

23rd and Market

I-70 and California

17th and Mulvane

Highway 40 and Shawnee Heights Rd.

28th and Croco

61st and Ratner Rd.

42nd and Topeka Blvd.

33rd and Indiana

24th and Kentucky

29th and West Edge Rd.

A Flash Flood warning is in effect for Shawnee County.

