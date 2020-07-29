Advertisement

Several reports of flooding in Topeka, stalling cars in some areas

Flooding 25th and California near Dollar General
Flooding 25th and California near Dollar General(Tiffany Almanza | WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are reports of cars trapped in high waters after heavy rains hit Topeka.

According to 911 dispatchers, Kansas Ave. was closed after cars stalled in high waters, between 25th and 33rd.

Flooding was also reported:

  • 21st and Kansas
  • 31st and Croco
  • 37th and Indiana
  • 23rd and Market
  • I-70 and California
  • 17th and Mulvane
  • Highway 40 and Shawnee Heights Rd.
  • 28th and Croco
  • 61st and Ratner Rd.
  • 42nd and Topeka Blvd.
  • 33rd and Indiana
  • 24th and Kentucky
  • 29th and West Edge Rd.

A Flash Flood warning is in effect for Shawnee County.

